WTTC: UK set to lose GBP22bn from economy due to collapse of international travel

World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) stated (31-Aug-2020) GBP22 billion is to be lost from the UK economy due to the collapse of international travel from coronavirus, with international visitor spending expected to decrease 78%, and a daily loss of GBP60 million. According to WTTC's 2020 Economic Impact Report, during 2019, Travel & Tourism was responsible for almost four million UK jobs, or 11% of the country's total workforce. It also generated almost GBP200 billion GDP, or 9% to the UK economy. WTTC president and CEO Gloria Guevara stated: "A quick turnaround test and trace system in place for all departing passengers means the government could consider reinstating travel between the UK and major international hubs" and restoring business travel "would act as an engine to help kick-start the economic global recovery". [more - original PR]