WTTC to establish global steering committee to revive international travel and tourism sector

World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) announced (19-Oct-2020) it will spearhead a major global drive to revive international travel with the public and private sector working together in partnership. The organisation is taking on a global leadership and coordination role to provide a route to recovery for travel and tourism sector. WTTC stated its 'Jobs Recovery Plan ', presented during the G20 meeting of tourism ministers, could save 65 million jobs across all G20 countries. WTTC will now move to establish a structure to deliver on its goals, led by a global steering committee, comprised 12 WTTC Member CEOs and other business and institutional leaders to establish an international consensus to take action. Priorities and recommendations made by the steering committee, will be passed onto functional working groups for action and delivery. In addition, a Government Affairs Working Group will liaise with individual governments to ensure they have all the relevant data and information needed to support our efforts. [more - original PR]