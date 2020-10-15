Become a CAPA Member
Loading
15-Oct-2020 12:11 PM

WTTC: Survey of Nth American travellers finds 70% plan to holiday in 2021, 47% by air

World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) published (14-Oct-2020) the results of a Travel Leaders Group survey of nearly 3000 frequent travellers in Canada and the US, finding 45% of respondents have already made plans or are starting to make finite plans for their next holiday, and 54% are dreaming of when they can travel again. 70% of respondents intend to holiday in 2021 and 23% by the end of 2020, while 18% will wait to 2022. Other key findings include:

  • Of those who plan to take a holiday, 47% plan to fly to their destination, 21% will drive, 17% plan to take an ocean cruise and 5% a river cruise;
  • More than 50% of travellers surveyed say they are concerned about the risk of being infected onboard an aircraft or cruise ship. More than 50% also expressed concern about getting stuck while away from home or being quarantined on a cruise ship or at a hotel. A lesser number named concerns about them or a family member contracting the virus while travelling, worries about getting a refund if the trip is cancelled, and concerns about family members with higher risk health conditions;
  • A majority of survey respondents said the health and safety initiatives at airports, aboard aircraft and at resorts will make a big difference in their decision to travel in the future. These include mandatory masks, social distancing, enhanced cleaning, temperature checks and access to sanitising gel. For resorts, contact-free services and customisable room cleaning were also cited;
  • Nearly 60% of respondents said the requirement of a negative PCR test prior to arrival in a destination would make no difference or would be viewed as a positive, while about 40% said such a requirement would be a deterrent; 
  • Europe (38%), the Caribbean (34%) and Mexico (15%) are the top-ranked international destinations of interest, followed by Canada (for US travellers), Central and South America, Australia, Africa and Asia;
  • For US travellers, uncrowded, outdoor and beach experiences topped the list of desired domestic destinations. Traditionally popular sites, such as New York and Nevada, scored lower;
  • For Canadians, British Columbia, Atlantic Canada, Alberta, Ontario, "anywhere uncrowded" and National Parks led the list. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More