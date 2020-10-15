WTTC: Survey of Nth American travellers finds 70% plan to holiday in 2021, 47% by air

World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) published (14-Oct-2020) the results of a Travel Leaders Group survey of nearly 3000 frequent travellers in Canada and the US, finding 45% of respondents have already made plans or are starting to make finite plans for their next holiday, and 54% are dreaming of when they can travel again. 70% of respondents intend to holiday in 2021 and 23% by the end of 2020, while 18% will wait to 2022. Other key findings include:

Of those who plan to take a holiday, 47% plan to fly to their destination, 21% will drive, 17% plan to take an ocean cruise and 5% a river cruise;

More than 50% of travellers surveyed say they are concerned about the risk of being infected onboard an aircraft or cruise ship. More than 50% also expressed concern about getting stuck while away from home or being quarantined on a cruise ship or at a hotel. A lesser number named concerns about them or a family member contracting the virus while travelling, worries about getting a refund if the trip is cancelled, and concerns about family members with higher risk health conditions;

A majority of survey respondents said the health and safety initiatives at airports, aboard aircraft and at resorts will make a big difference in their decision to travel in the future. These include mandatory masks, social distancing, enhanced cleaning, temperature checks and access to sanitising gel. For resorts, contact-free services and customisable room cleaning were also cited;

Nearly 60% of respondents said the requirement of a negative PCR test prior to arrival in a destination would make no difference or would be viewed as a positive, while about 40% said such a requirement would be a deterrent;

Europe (38%), the Caribbean (34%) and Mexico (15%) are the top-ranked international destinations of interest, followed by Canada (for US travellers), Central and South America, Australia , Africa and Asia;

(15%) are the top-ranked international destinations of interest, followed by Canada (for US travellers), Central and South America, , Africa and Asia; For US travellers, uncrowded, outdoor and beach experiences topped the list of desired domestic destinations. Traditionally popular sites, such as New York and Nevada, scored lower;

For Canadians, British Columbia, Atlantic Canada, Alberta, Ontario, "anywhere uncrowded" and National Parks led the list. [more - original PR]