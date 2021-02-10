Become a CAPA Member
10-Feb-2021

WTTC: Governments should abandon concept of ‘high-risk countries’ and instead focus on travellers

World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) called (05-Feb-2021) for governments to abandon the concept of 'high-risk countries' and instead focus on how individual 'high-risk travellers' are treated at borders in order to revive international business and leisure travel. WTTC stated entire populations are not infected and should not all be labelled as 'high-risk'. Instead, individual traveller risk assessment through comprehensive testing and use of technology should be employed to avoid exporting the virus. WTTC also noted international consensus in needed on the metrics to assess risk  [more - original PR]

