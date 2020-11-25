WTTC expresses support for amended UK quarantine restrictions, calls for further reductions

World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) stated (24-Nov-2020) the UK Government's plans to reduce quarantine if international travellers test negative to coronavirus on their fifth day of quarantine "is significant progress to restoring travel, especially for leisure travellers", adding: "It won't be enough to resuscitate meaningful business travel". WTTC said quarantines are to be reduced further or completely replaced with an internationally recognised test upon departure, as it is "the only way to get business travellers moving again". [more - original PR]