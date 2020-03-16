WTTC: Coronavirus puts 50m jobs at risk, 'strong policies' needed for quick recovery

World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) reported (13-Mar-2020) up to 50 million jobs in the travel and tourism sector are at risk due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The council stated global travel could be adversely impacted by up to 25% in 2020, equivalent to the loss of three months of global travel. This could lead to a corresponding reduction in jobs of 12% to 14%. WTTC is calling for governments to implement "strong policies for a prompt recovery", including the following:

Improve travel facilitation: Remove or simplify visas wherever possible, reduce visa costs and improve processing times where practical, accept other visas when appropriate and introduce more efficient technologies for seamless and secure travel;

Remove barriers: Ensure that unnecessary barriers are removed or relaxed to alleviate pressure at ports and airports, including temporarily lifting the '80/20' airport slot rule, and implement flexible working visas for the industry in countries with existing limitations, especially in hospitality and tour operation;

Ease fiscal policies: Reduce and remove travellers' taxes which increases the cost of travel, such as air passenger duty and similar airport, port and hospitality taxes;

Introduce incentives: Introduce relief and incentives to support business continuity for companies which are most negatively impacted by the virus. SMEs in particular will take longer to recover;

Support destinations: Increase budgets and assign resources for promotion, marketing and product development in destinations when they are ready to welcome visitors again. [more - original PR]