WTTC calls on US Govt to speed up approval of AstraZeneca for vital travel

World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) called (24-Aug-2021) on the US government to urgently speed up approval of the UK's AstraZeneca vaccine to help restore vital trans-Atlantic travel. WTTC said if the US Government allows borders to reopen, the CDC's non-recognition of AstraZeneca will be a significant barrier to trans-Atlantic travel between the UK and US, and continue to seriously depress consumer demand and prevent any meaningful revival of trans-Atlantic travel from the UK to the US. WTTC noted it will also continue the serious knock-on effects throughout the travel & tourism sector on both sides of the Atlantic. WTTC senior vice president Virginia Messina stated: "Unless it gives it the green light, then the US will effectively remain closed to the vast majority of UK visitors and the many millions around the world who are double-jabbed with the AstraZeneca vaccine". [more - original PR]