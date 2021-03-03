WTTC calls on UK Government to prioritise the return of international business travel

World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) president and CEO Gloria Guevara stated (02-Mar-2021) WTTC called on UK's Government to "prioritise the urgent resumption of international business travel - in line with the reopening of mobility and the easing of restrictions to domestic travel from the beginning of April". Ms Guevara said success from the UK's coronavirus vaccine rollout must be capitalised on, "and unblock the myriad of confusing rules and regulations which has stalled essential business travel". [more - original PR]