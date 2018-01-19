WTTC: Implementation of biometrics biggest single opportunity for travel and tourism sector in 2018

World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) president and CEO Gloria Guevara Manzo stated (17-Jan-2018) implementation of biometric technology to facilitate secure borders is "the single biggest opportunity" for the travel & tourism sector in 2018. Ms Guevara said: "Biometric technology has been evolving over many years and we have seen gradual implementation across the sector for some time. However, in order for the step change which needs to happen to improve security and create jobs through increased tourism flows, there is an urgent need to speed up implementation." Ms Guevara also highlighted the importance of developments in artificial intelligence and machine learning, virtual and augmented reality and changing demographics, particularly the 'coming of age' of millennials and growth of Generation Z. [more - original PR]