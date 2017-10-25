Loading
WTTC: Asia Pacific travel growth far outstrips the world average

World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) reported (24-Oct-2017) the world average growth rate for travel and tourism is 4% p/a, while tourism growth in the Asia Pacific is 5.8% p/a. According to the WTTC, the Asia Pacific region also includes some of the world's largest cities for travel and tourism spending. Shanghai is the world's largest city by value, with an annual tourism GDP contribution of USD30 billion, followed by Beijing at USD29 billion. Tokyo, with spending of USD20 billion, is ranked sixth globally. Shanghai and Beijing together account for 21% of China's travel & tourism economic impact, while Tokyo alone accounts for 18% of Japan's total. [more - original PR]

