WTTC: Asia Pacific travel and tourism sector grew 5.5% in 2019

World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) reported (09-Apr-2020) Asia Pacific was the fastest growing region for the travel and tourism sector in 2019, with growth outpacing that of the overall regional economy for the fifth consecutive year. According to the WTTC's annual Economic Impact Report, the travel and tourism sector in the Asia Pacific generated USD2971 billion towards GDP in 2019, an increase of 5.5%. The sector accounted for 9.8% of the region's economy. International visitor spend was USD548 billion, totalling 6.6% of the region's total exports and accounting for 26% of total sectoral spend. 81% of spending was related to leisure travel, with the remaining 19% attributed to business travel. Travel & tourism supported around 182 million jobs, including 21 million new jobs created in the region in 2019. [more - original PR]