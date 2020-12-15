WTTC, ACI, WEF and ICC call for restart of travel without waiting for vaccines

World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), Airports Council International (ACI), the World Economic Forum (WEF), International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) issued (15-Dec-2020) a statement calling for the immediate restoration of international travel using proven processes and without waiting for or requiring vaccinations. According to the bodies:

Vaccines will help in the long-term, but they must not be a requirement for travel as this will further delay the revival of the already ailing travel & tourism sector;

International travel can already restart at minimal risk with a combination of effective testing regimes and robust hygiene protocols;

The safe opening of existing travel corridors, with appropriate testing and hygiene protocols, demonstrates that international travel can already take place at minimal and acceptable risk;

WTTC, ACI, WEF, and ICC have identified four key measures which need to be implemented to restore international travel safely, including:

Globally recognised testing regimes before departure;

Common health and hygiene protocols that are aligned with globally-established standards set out by ICAO;

A risk management regime;

Internationally consistent and recognised travel passes.

WTTC, ACI, WEF, and ICC also warn against the introduction of 'health passports' - as opposed to internationally-recognised travel passes now being considered - which would only further delay the recovery. [more - original PR]