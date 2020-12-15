Become a CAPA Member
Loading
15-Dec-2020 11:00 AM

WTTC, ACI, WEF and ICC call for restart of travel without waiting for vaccines

World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), Airports Council International (ACI), the World Economic Forum (WEF), International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) issued (15-Dec-2020) a statement calling for the immediate restoration of international travel using proven processes and without waiting for or requiring vaccinations. According to the bodies:

  • Vaccines will help in the long-term, but they must not be a requirement for travel as this will further delay the revival of the already ailing travel & tourism sector;
  • International travel can already restart at minimal risk with a combination of effective testing regimes and robust hygiene protocols;
  • The safe opening of existing travel corridors, with appropriate testing and hygiene protocols, demonstrates that international travel can already take place at minimal and acceptable risk;

WTTC, ACI, WEF, and ICC have identified four key measures which need to be implemented to restore international travel safely, including:

  • Globally recognised testing regimes before departure;
  • Common health and hygiene protocols that are aligned with globally-established standards set out by ICAO;
  • A risk management regime;
  • Internationally consistent and recognised travel passes. 

WTTC, ACI, WEF, and ICC also warn against the introduction of 'health passports' - as opposed to internationally-recognised travel passes now being considered - which would only further delay the recovery. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More