WTO issues decision in Airbus subsidy dispute, permits US to impose up to USD7.5bn in tariffs p/a

World Trade Organization (WTO) announced (02-Oct-2019) the WTO arbitrator issued its decision on the level of countermeasures the US may request with respect to the EU and certain EU member states concerning subsidies provided to Airbus and harm done to the US in the large civil aircraft market. The arbitrator determined the degree and nature of the adverse effects during the 2011 to 2013 Reference Period as USD7496.6 million p/a. The US may therefore request authorisation to take countermeasures up to this level p/a. These countermeasures may take the form of:

Suspension of tariff concessions and related obligations;

Suspension of horizontal or sectoral commitments and obligations contained in the US services schedule, with the exception of financial services. [more - original PR]