29-Mar-2019 9:06 AM
WOW air ceases all operations effective immediately
Icelandic Transport Authority announced (28-Mar-2019) WOW air ceased all operations with immediate effect. WOW air CEO Skuli Mogensen, in a letter to employees, stated: "We have run out of time and have unfortunately not been able to secure funding for the company", adding: "I will never be able to forgive myself for not taking action sooner" (Bloomberg, 28-Mar-2019). [more - original PR - English/Icelandic] [more - original PR - UK CAA] [more - original PR - Wizz Air] [more - original PR - Isavia - Icelandic] [more - original PR - Commission for Aviation Regulation]