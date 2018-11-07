'WOW air brand will survive as a leading low cost long haul airline operating on our own AOC': CEO

WOW air CEO Skuli Mogensen, via his official Facebook account, commented (06-Nov-2018) on plans to be acquired by Icelandair Group, stating: "Ultimately I believe we have done the right thing by securing the future of WOW air as a subsidiary of Icelandair Group. Obviously this was not the original plan nor the vision I had for WOW air however given the circumstances this is our best hope to secure the long term future of WOW air". He added: "The WOW air brand will survive as a leading low cost long haul airline operating on our own AOC and with the current team".