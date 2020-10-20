Worldwide distribution of COVID-19 vaccines will be a huge logistical challenge

CAPA - Centre for Aviation, in a report entitled 'Global air cargo shipments of COVID-19 vaccine: the next challenge', stated (17-Oct-2020) worldwide distribution of COVID-19 vaccines will be a logistical challenge on an unimaginable scale. The challenge is huge and we are still awaiting the intervention of global authorities to coordinate distribution. The distribution will require cooperation with industry bodies worldwide, some of which have initiated their own projects, and security will be an important aspect of handling, especially in developing countries. Airports must begin to assess how they will be a part of the distribution exercise. Vaccine production is forecast to commence by the end of 2020 and peak in 2H2021. [more - CAPA Analysis]