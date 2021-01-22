WorldACD: Global cargo volumes improve with decrease of just 3.7% in Dec-2020

WorldACD reported (21-Jan-2021) global air cargo volumes decreased 3.7% year-on-year in Dec-2020, marking the first single digit drop since Feb-2020. Origin volumes grew 0.2% for Asia Pacific and 2.1% for North America, marking the first positive growth since Mar-2020. Overall airfreight rates continued to show "stunning growth" with an increase of more than 80% to USD3.27 per kg, marking the highest growth rate since May-2020. Indications for Jan-2021 show a "considerable" drop in rates, with weekly yields declining since mid Dec-2020 to a decrease of almost 10% as of mid Jan-2021. [more - original PR]