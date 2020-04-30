Become a CAPA Member
30-Apr-2020 1:08 PM

WorldACD: Global cargo volumes down 19% in Mar-2020

WorldACD reported (29-Apr-2020) global air cargo volumes decreased 19% year-on-year in Mar-2020. A "sudden" capacity shortage in the second half of Mar-2020 resulted in "sharp" price increases. Frankfurt-Beijing recorded the largest increase among city pairs of 122%. Of the 10 city pairs with the highest USD price increases between Jan-2020 and Mar-2020, four were in the North Atlantic market. In 1Q2020, cargo volumes decreased 9%. Volumes of fish and seafood decreased 13%, while pharmaceuticals increased 7%. Belgium was the only country among the top 50 markets to show growth in all three months of 1Q2020, driven by growth in pharmaceuticals, live animals and dangerous goods. [more - original PR]

