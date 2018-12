WorldACD: Global airfreight volumes up 2% in Oct-2018

WorldACD reported (02-Dec-2018) global air cargo volumes increased 2% year-on-year in Oct-2018. Asia Pacific outgoing air cargo grew 4.2% and incoming air cargo grew 2.7%. Europe outgoing increased 0.5% and incoming increased 2.7%. Middle East and South Asia outgoing grew 3.4% and incoming grew 0.1%. Africa and North America recorded growth in incoming cargo but a decrease in outgoing traffic. Central and South America recorded growth in outgoing but a decrease in incoming volumes. The largest inter regional growth was from Central and South America to Asia Pacific, which increased 33%, mainly driven by seafood exports. Asia Pacific recorded 10.4% growth in USD yield, mainly caused by 14.3% yield growth in the Asia Pacific to North America market. Yield increased 8.5% for Africa and 6.8% for North America. For the year to Oct-2018, airfreight volumes grew 3.1% and yield increased 13.4%. [more - original PR]