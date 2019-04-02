WorldACD: Global airfreight volumes down 5.8% in Feb-2019

WorldACD reported (02-Apr-2019) global air cargo chargeable weight decreased 5.8% year-on-year in Feb-2019. General cargo decreased 8.5% and special cargo increased 0.5%. Cargo load factor decreased 3ppts and yield decreased 6.2% to USD1.79. Revenue from shipments of 50kg and less decreased 4.9% and revenue from shipments of more than 5000kg decreased 13.2%. WorldACD reported the following details for Jan/Feb-2019: