2-Apr-2019 10:46 AM

WorldACD: Global airfreight volumes down 5.8% in Feb-2019

WorldACD reported (02-Apr-2019) global air cargo chargeable weight decreased 5.8% year-on-year in Feb-2019. General cargo decreased 8.5% and special cargo increased 0.5%. Cargo load factor decreased 3ppts and yield decreased 6.2% to USD1.79. Revenue from shipments of 50kg and less decreased 4.9% and revenue from shipments of more than 5000kg decreased 13.2%. WorldACD reported the following details for Jan/Feb-2019:

  • Worldwide volumes decreased 3.6%, but Jan/Feb-2019 performance remained better than Jan/Feb-2016 and Jan/Feb-2017;
  • Of the top 25 markets, only Australia, Ecuador, Kenya, the UK and Vietnam recorded year-on-year volume growth in Jan/Feb-2019;
  • Of the 100 largest origin countries, 31 recorded volume growth of more than 3%. Seven of these also achieved a yield increase in USD. Except for Turkey, none of the seven countries were among the top 30 markets;
  • In revenues (measured in USD), 30 countries registered more than 3% growth in outgoing air cargo. Cambodia, Chile, Costa Rica, Ethiopia, Mexico, Morocco, Norway and Turkey gained 10% or more. WorldACD stated: "Whilst overall expectations for 2019 may not be very impressive, a number of individual countries are likely to buck the trend";
  • Africa: Outbound volumes increased 2.5%;
  • Asia Pacific: Outbound volumes decreased 6.8% and inbound volumes decreased 6.1%. Inbound business "showed a lull" in Jan-2019, with a commensurate drop in outgoing business from Europe and North America, and outbound business "suffered" in Feb-2019, particularly to Europe and North America. The drop in business associated with Chinese New Year "seemed to last longer" in 2019;
  • Central and South America: Inbound volumes decreased 5%;
  • North America: Outbound volumes decreased 3.8% and inbound volumes decreased 0.6%. [more - original PR]

