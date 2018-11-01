WorldACD: Global airfreight volumes down 1% in Sep-2018

WorldACD reported (01-Nov-2018) global cargo volumes decreased 0.9% year-on-year in Sep-2018, the first negative growth in 2.5 years. Airline revenues continued to grow due to strengthening yield, while fuel costs increased 32%. WorldACD noted the performance of the Hong Kong and Japan markets in Sep-2018 was negatively influenced by typhoons. China as an origin market recorded growth overall, but the China to US market declined 1.8%. Volumes increased 2.8% in the first nine months of 2018. Yield increased 14.2% in USD and 6.6% in EUR. Volumes from Central and South America increased 11% and volumes from Europe increased 21%. Europe was also the fastest growing destination market at 5.4%. [more - original PR]