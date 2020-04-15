WorldACD: Global air cargo volumes drop 18% in Mar-2020

WorldACD reported (15-Apr-2020) global volumes by chargeable weight decreased 17.7% year-on-year in Mar-2020, despite the first week of Mar-2020 being "the best week of the year so far". Africa (-28%) and the Middle East and South Asia (-32%) were the hardest hit regions, while Asia Pacific (-12%) and the Americas (-17%) decreased the least. A 2% increase in overall freighter capacity was more than offset by a sudden 39% drop in bellyhold capacity, causing yields to go up in most regions and particularly for cargo originating in Asia Pacific. Compared to Feb-2020, freighter capacity increased 29% while bellyhold capacity decreased by the same percentage. Airlines operating dedicated freighters carried 42% more cargo, while cargo volumes for airlines operating only passenger aircraft decreased 22%. Cargo only airlines improved their market share and recorded 81% growth in USD revenues. [more - original PR]