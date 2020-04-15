Become a CAPA Member
Loading
15-Apr-2020 10:12 AM

WorldACD: Global air cargo volumes drop 18% in Mar-2020

WorldACD reported (15-Apr-2020) global volumes by chargeable weight decreased 17.7% year-on-year in Mar-2020, despite the first week of Mar-2020 being "the best week of the year so far". Africa (-28%) and the Middle East and South Asia (-32%) were the hardest hit regions, while Asia Pacific (-12%) and the Americas (-17%) decreased the least. A 2% increase in overall freighter capacity was more than offset by a sudden 39% drop in bellyhold capacity, causing yields to go up in most regions and particularly for cargo originating in Asia Pacific. Compared to Feb-2020, freighter capacity increased 29% while bellyhold capacity decreased by the same percentage. Airlines operating dedicated freighters carried 42% more cargo, while cargo volumes for airlines operating only passenger aircraft decreased 22%. Cargo only airlines improved their market share and recorded 81% growth in USD revenues. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More