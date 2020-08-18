Become a CAPA Member
18-Aug-2020 9:50 AM

WorldACD: Air cargo volumes increase, rates drop in Jul-2020 compared to Jun-2020

WorldACD reported (16-Aug-2020) global air cargo volumes decreased 18.5% year-on-year in Jul-2020, but increased 8.2% compared to Jun-2020. Air cargo rates increased 62% year-on-year to USD2.83 per kg in Jul-2020, but decreased 9% compared to Jun-2020. Combined airline cargo revenues decreased slightly, the first decline since the start of 2020. Regional details include:

  • Asia Pacific volumes increased 6% and prices decreased 14.4% compared to Jun-2020. Prices fell 41% since May-2020 to USD3.38 per kg. Prices from China dropped 53% to USD3.63 per kg and prices from northeast Asia decreased 32% to USD3.19 per kg. Air cargo revenues for business originating in Asia Pacific decreased 9% month-on-month;
  • Europe origin volumes increased 13% compared to Jun-2020. Prices were "reasonably stable" with a 2.5% month-on-month decrease. Air cargo revenues for business originating in Europe increased 10% month-on-month;
  • Middle East and South Asia (MESA) volumes increased 14% compared to Jun-2020. Prices from South Asia fell 13% to USD3.84 per kg since May-2020. Air cargo revenues for business originating in MESA increased 6% month-on-month;
  • Air cargo revenues for business originating in North America decreased 1% month-on-month
  • Air cargo revenues for business originating in Africa increased 9% month-on-month;
  • Air cargo revenues for business originating in Central and South America increased 3% month-on-month. [more - original PR]

