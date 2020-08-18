WorldACD: Air cargo volumes increase, rates drop in Jul-2020 compared to Jun-2020

WorldACD reported (16-Aug-2020) global air cargo volumes decreased 18.5% year-on-year in Jul-2020, but increased 8.2% compared to Jun-2020. Air cargo rates increased 62% year-on-year to USD2.83 per kg in Jul-2020, but decreased 9% compared to Jun-2020. Combined airline cargo revenues decreased slightly, the first decline since the start of 2020. Regional details include: