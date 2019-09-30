30-Sep-2019 8:45 AM
World Travel & Tourism Council supports Saudia Arabia's new tourism visa programme
World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) partnered (27-Sep-2019) with Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage to support Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 plan and the launch of its new tourism visa programme. WTTC president & CEO Gloria Guevara stated "the potential for tourism in Saudi Arabia is limitless" as the country has "a wealth of natural and cultural resources" that are "yet undiscovered" by international travellers. Ms Guevara added: "Travel & Tourism growth will not only create jobs and a diverse economy but will also spread a new understanding of Saudi Arabia's rich culture around the world". [more - original PR]