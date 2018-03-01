Loading
2-Mar-2018 12:45 AM

World Airways seeks to fill gap in US long haul low cost market

World Airways director of business development Adam Weiss, speaking at the CAPA Global LCC Summit, said (01-Mar-2018) there are no US long haul LCCs and World Airways is "filling that white space". He noted 64% of Americans have never travelled internationally and stated: "We see a huge latent population in the US which doesn't travel internationally". Mr Weiss said the airline does not expect US full service carriers to create low cost subsidiaries.

