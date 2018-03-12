World Airways considering secondary to primary markets but sees opportunity 'everywhere'

World Airways director of business development Adam Weiss, speaking on CAPA TV, stated (Mar-2018) it is "important to us" that the carrier is financially viable in the near and long term, as it evaluates potential markets. The carrier will consider secondary to primary airports, Mr Weiss noted, adding that the carrier would aim to operate to Europe's secondary and tertiary markets, "probably secondary markets or primary markets" in Asia, and primary to secondary markets in South America. Mr Weiss added: "I think there's opportunity everywhere. It's really a matter of just identifying it. Markets are coming increasingly saturated. The secondary markets are becoming more normalised and more mainstream and a lot of times, they become primary markets".