13-Jan-2020 11:06 AM
Woodward and Hexcel announce 'merger of equals' to create major independent A&D sector provider
Woodward and Hexcel announced (12-Jan-2020) a "merger of equals" to create a "premier integrated systems provider" for the aerospace & defence (A&D) and industrial sector. Key details include:
- Ownership swap: Under an agreement approved by the boards of directors of both companies, Hexcel shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.625 shares of Woodward common stock for each share of Hexcel common stock, and Woodward shareholders will continue to own the same number of shares of common stock in the combined company as they do immediately prior to the closing;
- Ownership levels: On completion, existing Woodward shareholders will own approximately 55% and existing Hexcel shareholders will own approximately 45% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis;
- Tax considerations: The merger is expected to be tax free for US federal income tax purposes;
- Combined company: Entity with revenue of more than USD5.3 billion p/a and more than 16,000 employees in 14 countries. Integrated firms will offer a portfolio of technologies "enabling smarter, cleaner and safer solutions for customers across aerospace and industrial markets, with significant content on all key aerospace programmes";
- Cost savings and revenue enhancement: USD125 million of annual cost synergies expected to be realised by the second full fiscal year post-closing, as well as opportunities for enhanced revenue growth and consistently growing cash flows across programme lifecycles;
- Capital return: Approximately USD1.5 billion of capital expected to be returned to shareholders within 18 months of merger completion. In connection with the transaction, Woodward is increasing its quarterly cash dividend to USD0.28 a share. The combined company intends to pursue an investment grade rating, a competitive dividend yield with an initial target of 1%, and deploy cash toward acquisitions and share repurchases;
- Approvals and timing to close: Transaction is subject to the approval of the shareholders of both Woodward and Hexcel, as well as other customary closing conditions, including required regulatory approvals. The parties expect the merger to close in the 3Q2020, subject to satisfaction of these conditions. [more - original PR]