WMA applies to US DoT to operate scheduled passenger air transportation
Waltzing Matilda Aviation (WMA) applied (19-Apr-2021) to the US Department of Transportation (DoT) for a certificate of public convenience and necessity to engage in scheduled passenger air transportation. WMA plans to target the US market travelling to Toronto City Billy Bishop Airport, stating the market is currently dominated by Canadian carriers operating to Toronto Pearson International Airport. It said Billy Bishop is underserved in the trans-border market and is dominated by Porter Airlines, which has suspended services since Mar-2020. WMA added the airport also isn't sought after by major US carriers due to it being restricted to turboprop aircraft and its lack of US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) preclearance facilities. CBP preclearance has been approved for the airport for spring 2022. WMA added it is in "advanced discussions" with a major US carrier for the provision of "CPA" flying utilising turboprop aircraft. As previously reported by CAPA, WMA plans to operate Q400 turboprop aircraft to destinations in the Northeast and Midwest US under the Connect Airlines brand. [more - original PR]