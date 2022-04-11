Become a CAPA Member
11-Apr-2022

Wizz Air UK launches operations from Cardiff base

Wizz Air UK launched (08-Apr-2022) operations from its new base at Cardiff Airport with services to Lanzarote and Tenerife. The carrier also plans to launch services to the following destinations:

The base is the LCC's fourth in the UK and includes one based A321neo aircraft. Base operations are expected to create over 40 direct and 250 indirect jobs. [more - original PR - Wizz Air] [more - original PR - Cardiff Airport]

