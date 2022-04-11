11-Apr-2022 4:26 PM
Wizz Air UK launches operations from Cardiff base
Wizz Air UK launched (08-Apr-2022) operations from its new base at Cardiff Airport with services to Lanzarote and Tenerife. The carrier also plans to launch services to the following destinations:
- Alicante: From 09-Apr-2022;
- Faro: From 09-Apr-2022;
- Palma de Mallorca: From 09-Apr-2022;
- Larnaca: From 10-Apr-2022;
- Heraklion: From 13-Apr-2022;
- Corfu: From 16-Jun-2022;
- Sharm el-Sheikh: From 01-Nov-2022.
The base is the LCC's fourth in the UK and includes one based A321neo aircraft. Base operations are expected to create over 40 direct and 250 indirect jobs. [more - original PR - Wizz Air] [more - original PR - Cardiff Airport]