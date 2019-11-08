Wizz Air to 'massively' expand in Poland with four additional aircraft and 13 new services

Wizz Air announced (05-Nov-2019) plans to "massively" expand Polish operations, stationing four new aircraft in the country and launching the following services and additional frequencies from summer 2020:

New services: Gdansk-Bari: Twice weekly from 01-Jun-2020; Krakow-Barcelona: Four times weekly from 01-Jul-2020; Krakow-Bergen: Three times weekly from 01-Aug-2020; Krakow-Bologna: Three times weekly from 01-Aug-2020; Krakow-Haugesund: Twice weekly from 13-Aug-2020; Krakow-London Gatwick: Daily from 23-Feb-2020; Krakow-Milan: Daily from 01-Jul-2020; Krakow-Stavanger: Three times weekly from 01-Aug-2020; Krakow-Tromso: Twice weekly from 02-Aug-2020; Krakow-Trondheim: Three times weekly from 02-Jul-2020; Krakow-Verona: Twice weekly from 02-Aug-2020; Warsaw-Bologna: Three times weekly from 02-Jun-2020; Warsaw-Tenerife: Twice weekly from 02-Jun-2020; Warsaw-Madrid: Five times weekly from 01-Jun-2020; Warsaw-Turku: Twice weekly from 04-Jun-2020;

Additional frequencies: Gdansk-Oslo: From seven to 10 times weekly; Gdansk-Alesund: From seven to 10 times weekly; Gdansk-Malmo: From five to seven times weekly; Gdansk-Stavanger: From five to seven times weekly; Gdansk-Bremen: From twice to three times weekly; Gdansk-Bodo: From twice to three times weekly; Gdansk-Keflavik: From three to four times weekly; Gdansk-Trondheim: From three to four times weekly; Gdansk-Haugesund: From five to seven times weekly; Krakow-Rome: From five to seven times weekly; Krakow-Bari: From three to four times weekly; Krakow-Kutaisi: From twice to three times weekly; Warsaw-Kutaisi: From three to four times weekly.



With a network of 193 services and 30 aircraft in Poland, Wizz Air will have 13 million seats on sale on Poland routes in 2020, an increase of 20% year-on-year. [more - original PR]