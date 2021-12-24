24-Dec-2021 1:02 PM
Wizz Air to launch 14 new services at Gatwick with additional slots and more based aircraft
Wizz Air announced (23-Dec-2021) plans to commence the following services from London Gatwick Airport:
- Operated by Wizz Air UK:
- London Gatwick-Catania: Three times weekly from 08-Apr-2022;
- London Gatwick-Chania: Daily from 07-Apr-2022 for the summer season only;
- London Gatwick-Faro: Daily from 27-Mar-2022;
- London Gatwick-Funchal: Twice weekly from 28-Mar-2022;
- London Gatwick-Larnaca: Daily from 11-Apr-2022;
- London Gatwick-Mykonos: Four times weekly from 12-Apr-2022 for the summer season only;
- London Gatwick-Palma de Mallorca: Daily from 27-Mar-2022;
- London Gatwick-Podgorica: Four times weekly from 07-Apr-2022;
- London Gatwick-Tel Aviv: Daily from 27-Mar-2022;
- Operated by Wizz Air Hungary:
- Bari-London Gatwick: Twice weekly from 29-Mar-2022;
- Milan-London Gatwick: Daily from 27-Mar-2022;
- Naples-London Gatwick: Four times weekly from 27-Mar-2022;
- Rome-London Gatwick: Daily from 27-Mar-2022;
- Vienna-London Gatwick: Daily from 27-Mar-2022.
The new services follow Wizz Air UK's acquisition of 15 daily slot pairs at Gatwick from Norwegian Air Shuttle. Wizz Air UK will expand its based fleet at Gatwick from one to five A321neo aircraft. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]