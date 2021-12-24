Become a CAPA Member
24-Dec-2021 1:02 PM

Wizz Air to launch 14 new services at Gatwick with additional slots and more based aircraft

Wizz Air announced (23-Dec-2021) plans to commence the following services from London Gatwick Airport:

The new services follow Wizz Air UK's acquisition of 15 daily slot pairs at Gatwick from Norwegian Air Shuttle. Wizz Air UK will expand its based fleet at Gatwick from one to five A321neo aircraft. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]

