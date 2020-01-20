Wizz Air to expand Vienna base with addition of A321 and five new services in summer 2020

Wizz Air announced (19-Jan-2020) plans to expand Vienna operations with the addition of a ninth aircraft to the base on 01-Jul-2020, the launch of five services and increase of frequencies on existing routes. Details include:



New services: Alghero: Three times weekly from 02-Jun-2020; Corfu: Twice weekly from 03-Jun-2020; Podgorica: Twice weekly from 01-Jul-2020; Suceava: Twice weekly from 03-Jul-2020; Faro: Twice weekly from 04-Jul-2020;

Additional frequencies: Milan: From daily to twice daily; Rome Fiumicino: From 10 to 12 times weekly; Malaga: From three to five times weekly; Porto: From twice to three times weekly.



Wizz Air will operate an all A321 fleet in Austria as of summer 2020, after replacing one existing A320. The carrier handled more than 2.2 million passengers on Austria routes in 2019, accounting for growth of 370% year-on-year. Wizz Air will offer more than 4.1 million seats in Austria in 2020, an increase of 70%. [more - original PR]