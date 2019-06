Wizz Air announced (04-Jun-2019) plans to expand its Vienna base with the addition of a sixth aircraft from mid Dec-2019 and the launch of following services and additional frequencies:

New services: Chisinau: Twice weekly from 28-Oct-2019; Oslo: Four times weekly from 16-Dec-2019; Alicante: Three times weekly from 17-Dec-2019; Bremen: Five times weekly from 17-Dec-2019; Naples: Three times weekly from 17-Dec-2019; Porto: Twice weekly from 18-Dec-2019;

Additional frequencies: Eindhoven: From twice to four times weekly; Tel Aviv: From seven to nine times weekly.



The carrier opened the base in Jun-2018 and handled 500,000 passengers on Vienna routes in 2018. Wizz Air plans to offer three million seats in Austria in 2020, an increase of 21% year-on-year. With the addition of the new services, Wizz Air will offer 38 routes to 23 countries from Vienna. [more - original PR]