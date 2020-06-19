Become a CAPA Member
19-Jun-2020 8:53 AM

Wizz Air to establish base at Saint Petersburg Airport in Sep-2020

Wizz Air announced (17-Jun-2020) plans to establish a base at Saint Petersburg Pulkovo Airport in Sep-2020, marking the launch of its first base airport in Russia. The LCC will station one A320 at Saint Petersburg and plans to launch the following services from the airport in Sep-2020:

  • Saint Petersburg-Salzburg: Four times weekly from 18-Sep-2020;
  • Saint Petersburg-Oslo: Three times weekly from 19-Sep-2020;
  • Saint Petersburg-Copenhagen: Four times weekly from 19-Sep-2020;
  • Saint Petersburg-Stockholm Skavsta: Three times weekly from 19-Sep-2020;
  • Saint Petersburg-Malta: Three times weekly from 19-Sep-2020. [more - original PR]

