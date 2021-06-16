16-Jun-2021 10:08 AM
Wizz Air to establish base at Naples Airport in Aug-2021
Wizz Air announced (15-Jun-2021) plans to establish a base at Naples Capodichino Airport in Aug-2021. The LCC plans to station two A321s at the airport from Aug/Sep-2021 and will commence services connecting Naples to 18 new destinations in nine countries from Jul-2021. The destinations comprise Milan Linate, Olbia, Lampedusa, Verona, Turin, Santorini, Chania, Mykonos, Ibiza, Fuerteventura, Tenerife, London Luton, Prague, Tallinn, Reykjavik, Tel Aviv, Casablanca and Sharm el-Sheikh. Naples will be Wizz Air's sixth base in Italy and 44th base overall. [more - original PR]