17-Jun-2020 10:14 AM
Wizz Air to establish base at Bacau Airport in Oct-2020
Wizz Air, via its official Facebook account, announced (16-Jun-2020) plans to establish a base at Bacau George Enescu International Airport on 29-Oct-2020, marking the launch of its seventh base airport in Romania (Romania Journal/Routes Online, 16-Jun-2020). The LCC will station two A320s at Bacau and plans to launch the following services from the airport in Oct/Nov-2020:
- Bacau-Brussels: Three times weekly;
- Bacau-London Luton: Daily;
- Bacau-Rome Fiumicino: Five times weekly;
- Bacau-Turin: Three times weekly;
- Bacau-Venice Treviso: Three times weekly;
- Bacau-Liverpool: Twice weekly;
- Bacau-Bologna: Three times weekly;
- Bacau-Catania: Twice weekly;
- Bacau-Larnaca: Twice weekly;
- Bacau-Milan Bergamo: Four times weekly;
- Bacau-Memmingen: Twice weekly;
- Bacau-Billund: Twice weekly.