17-Jun-2020 10:14 AM

Wizz Air to establish base at Bacau Airport in Oct-2020

Wizz Air, via its official Facebook account, announced (16-Jun-2020) plans to establish a base at Bacau George Enescu International Airport on 29-Oct-2020, marking the launch of its seventh base airport in Romania (Romania Journal/Routes Online, 16-Jun-2020). The LCC will station two A320s at Bacau and plans to launch the following services from the airport in Oct/Nov-2020:

