Wizz Air to allocate 21 aircraft to European bases in 17 weeks

Wizz Air announced (13-Mar-2018) plans to allocate 21 aircraft to European bases, supporting the launch of four destinations, 700 additional weekly departures and the commencement of 70 new services in the upcoming 17 weeks. Athens, Tallinn, Kharkiv and Vienna destinations will be launched by mid Jul-2018. The expansion in 2018 represents an investment of more than USD2 billion at 11 bases in the UK, Austria, Poland, Ukraine, Hungary, Romania and Georgia. Wizz Air commenced 2018 expansion in Budapest, with the arrival of an additional new A320, marking the 11th aircraft based in the city. [more - original PR]