20-Jan-2020 4:09 PM
Wizz Air the top airline by pax at Georgian airports in 2019
Georgia's Civil Aviation Agency (GCAA), via its official Facebook account, reported (17-Jan-2020) foreign carriers accounted for 89% of passengers handled at Georgian airports in 2019. The top carriers on scheduled and scheduled charter services by passenger numbers are as follows:
- Wizz Air: 825,2901 (16% share);
- Turkish Airlines: 572,181 (11%);
- Georgian Airways: 500,482 (10%);
- Ukraine International Airlines: 207,588 (4%);
- flydubai: 204,364 (4%);
- Ural Airlines: 190,341, (4%);
- Pegasus Airlines: 180,761 (4%);
- Pobeda: 180,684 (4%);
- SkyUp: 156,186 (3%);
- Air Arabia: 144,216 (3%).