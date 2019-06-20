Become a CAPA Member
Wizz Air signs MoU for 20 A321XLRs

Airbus and Wizz Air signed (19-Jun-2019) a MoU relating to exercising a part of existing options for the purchase 20 A321XLR aircraft, as part of the Indigo Partners deal. Completion of the order remains subject to approval by Wizz Air shareholders. The order will be delivered over three years from 2023. The aircraft variant will be configured with 239 seats, the same as the A321neo to ensure full fleet commonality with the carrier's existing fleet. Wizz Air CEO József Váradi said the aircraft represents a significant opportunity for the carrier to further expand the network and connect points currently out of reach, given the enhanced range capability of the aircraft. The announcement will bring Wizz Air's outstanding firm orders with Airbus to 276 aircraft for deliveries through 2026. [more - original PR]

