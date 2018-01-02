Wizz Air confirms agreement to purchase 146 A320neo and A321neo aircraft

Wizz Air announced (29-Dec-2017) it completed and signed documentation with Airbus for the purchase of 146 A320neo family aircraft valued in excess of USD17.2 billion. The agreement includes the purchase of 72 A320neos and 74 A321neos for delivery between 2021 and 2026. Wizz Air confirmed it negotiated a "significant amount of flexibility" with Airbus to ensure the aircraft delivery stream matches its operational needs, including the ability to convert a certain number of A321neo aircraft to the same number of A320neo aircraft and vice versa. Under the terms of the agreement, Wizz Air is required to select the engines to be installed on the new aircraft by 30-Jun-2019. [more - original PR]