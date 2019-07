Wizz Air reduces Kyiv operations for Aug-2019 due to aircraft delivery delays

Wizz Air announced (15-Jul-2019) plans to reduce frequency to the following destinations from Kyiv from 03-Aug-2019 to 20-Aug-2019, for operational reasons caused by aircraft delivery delays:

Billund: From twice weekly to weekly;

Bratislava: From four to three times weekly;

Bremen: From twice weekly to weekly;

Budapest: From five to three times weekly;

Berlin Schoenefeld: From seven to five times weekly;

Cologne: From four to twice weekly;

Copenhagen: From four to three times weekly;

Dortmund: From five to four times weekly;

Frankfurt: From seven to five times weekly;

Hamburg: From three to twice weekly;

Hannover: From three to twice weekly;

Krakow: From four to three times weekly;

Larnaca:From four to three times weekly;

Memmingen: From five to three times weekly;

Riga: From three to twice weekly;

Vienna: From seven to five times weekly;

Warsaw: From seven to five times weekly.

Wizz Air launched 10 new routes from Ukraine in 2019 and is offering more than 2.6 million seats. [more - original PR]