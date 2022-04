Wizz Air received (28-Apr-2022) one A320neo, marking the 1000th A320neo powered by GTF engines to be delivered by Pratt & Whitney. Wizz Air selected GTF engines to power 276 of its A320neo family aircraft, of which 54 have been delivered. Wizz Air is committed to more than tripling its fleet size and has the largest order book of more than 378 A320 family aircraft. [more - original PR]