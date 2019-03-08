Wizz Air receives first A321neo

Wizz Air received (07-Mar-2019) its first A321neo aircraft. The aircraft is powered by Pratt & Whitney GTF engines and is configured with 239 economy class seats. Pratt & Whitney will provide Wizz Air with engine maintenance through a long term EngineWise comprehensive service agreement. Wizz Air operates a fleet of 108 A321 and A320 aircraft and holds orders for five A321ceo and 256 A321neo and A320neo aircraft. CEO József Váradi said: "This next step technology aircraft will enable us to become one of the greenest airlines while lowering our operating costs in the current macroeconomic environment". FPG Amentum chief commercial officer Eamonn Forbes said: "The occasion also marks FPG Amentum's first neo and brings the FPG Amentum and Wizz Air relationship to seven aircraft in total. Furthermore, we very much look forward to deepening this valued and long standing relationship in the near future". [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]