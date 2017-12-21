Wizz Air Pilot Academy welcomes its first cadets

Wizz Air launched (20-Dec-2017) the first course of its Pilot Academy programme in collaboration with Tréner Kft pilot school. The Wizz Air Pilot Academy launched in Aug-2017. Within the framework of the programme, Wizz Air collaborates with contracted pilot training organisations. The first two contracted pilot training schools are Tréner Kft in Hungary and Egnatia Aviation Ltd in Greece. The carrier plans to expand the programme in the upcoming months, by collaborating with more flight schools and by launching the programme in other countries in Central and Eastern Europe. [more - original PR]