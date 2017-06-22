Wizz Air orders 10 additional A321ceo aircraft

Wizz Air placed (21-Jun-2017) an order for 10 additional A321ceo aircraft, powered by International Aero Engines (IAE) V2500 engines, with Airbus and IAE. The order is valued at USD1.16 billion, based on current list prices, although Airbus granted significant discounts from list prices to Wizz Air. The carrier will retain flexibility in determining the most favourable method of financing the aircraft under the Airbus agreement. The aircraft are scheduled for delivery in 2018 and 2019. The additional aircraft will support the carrier's significant growth plans as its responds to strong and growing demand for air travel within Central and Eastern Europe. Wizz Air currently operates 19 230-seat A321 aircraft with another 22 A321s to join the fleet by 2019. The additional aircraft, together with a firm order for 110 A321neo aircraft, to be delivered from 2019, will see Wizz Air's fleet more than double by 2024. [more - original PR]