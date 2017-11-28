Loading
28-Nov-2017 9:38 AM

Wizz Air to close Lublin base in summer 2018

Wizz Air announced (27-Nov-2017) plans to close its base at Lublin Airport in Jun-2018 and redeploy its Lublin based A320 aircraft to consolidate operations at Katowice Pyrzowice Airport. The carrier plans to continue to operate a number of Lublin routes, including services to Eindhoven, London Luton, Kiev, Oslo Torp and Stockholm Skavsta. Wizz Air CCO George Michalopoulos said: "Following the recent announcement of significant expansion at our Gdansk, Wroclaw and Warsaw bases, after careful consideration we decided to optimise our network and reallocate capacity to 10 long-awaited routes with high demand". [more - original PR]

