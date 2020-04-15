Become a CAPA Member
15-Apr-2020 10:47 AM

Wizz Air operates at 3% capacity however expects to maintain plans to grow capacity by 15% p/a

Wizz Air announced (14-Apr-2020) it is operating 3% of pre-COVID-19 capacity. The carrier's traffic decreased 34% in Mar-2020. The carrier continues to actively adjust capacity to market conditions in the short term and is reviewing aircraft allocation on a market by market basis as opportunities arise. Wizz Air expects to maintain plans to grow capacity by an average of 15% p/a as markets normalise. The carrier also confirmed the launch of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is progressing in line with the initial timeline. [more - original PR]

