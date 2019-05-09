Wizz Air opens Krakow base, fifth base in Poland
Wizz Air opened (08-May-2019) a fifth Polish base at Krakow John Paul II Balice International Airport, marking the 25th base in the carrier's overall network. Wizz Air plans to allocate three A321 aircraft to Krakow in May-2019, Aug-2019 and Sep-2019. The aircraft will support the launch of new services to Bari, Billund, Birmingham, Catania, Doncaster, Eindhoven, Keflavík, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Kutaisi, Larnaca, London, Nice, Oslo, Rome, Tel Aviv, Turin and Turku. EVP Stephen Jones said: "We have started 12 new routes and are very excited about the further six to commence in Aug-2019 and Sep-2019". Wizz Air is to offer 746,000 seats on Krakow routes in 2019. The carrier also operates from bases at Gdansk, Katowice, Warsaw and Wroclaw. [more - original PR]