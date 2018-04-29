Wizz Air launches Vienna operations
Wizz Air launched (28-Apr-2018) Vienna operations with four times weekly Danzig, three times weekly Tuzla and twice weekly Varna services. Chief commercial officer George Michalopoulos said: "Our Vienna base will see rapid expansion over the course of the next nine months. We will operate 15 routes from Vienna this summer and this will increase to a total of 30 routes by the end of Mar-2019". The carrier also plans to launch services to Bari, Bergen, Billund, Cluj, Dortmund, Eindhoven, Kutaisi, Kharkiv, Larnaca, Malta, Málaga, Nis, Ohrid, Rome, Tel Aviv, Tenerife, Thessaloniki and Valencia and station one A320 aircraft at Vienna International Airport from Jun-2018 and two A321s from Nov-2018. The Wizz Air base in Vienna is scheduled to be expanded in 2019 with two other aircraft. The destination offering will be further complemented in 2019 with connections to Catania, Lisbon, Madrid, Malmö, Milan, Nice, Reykjavik and Stockholm. [more - original PR - English/German] [more - original PR]