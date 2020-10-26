26-Oct-2020 12:25 PM
Wizz Air launches Doncaster Sheffield base
Wizz Air launched (23-Oct-2020) a base at Doncaster Sheffield Airport. The carrier will operate 13 new services from the airport, to destinations including Alicante, Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, Lisbon, Malaga and Tenerife. Wizz Air UK MD Owain Jones said: "We are responding to the market with agility; adjusting routes in line with travel corridors to destinations our passengers want to visit, and our flex service gives them the confidence to book knowing that they can change their plans with ease". [more - original PR]