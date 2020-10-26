Become a CAPA Member
Loading
26-Oct-2020 12:25 PM

Wizz Air launches Doncaster Sheffield base

Wizz Air launched (23-Oct-2020) a base at Doncaster Sheffield Airport. The carrier will operate 13 new services from the airport, to destinations including Alicante, Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, Lisbon, Malaga and Tenerife. Wizz Air UK MD Owain Jones said: "We are responding to the market with agility; adjusting routes in line with travel corridors to destinations our passengers want to visit, and our flex service gives them the confidence to book knowing that they can change their plans with ease". [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More